The Pentagon on Monday announced a $125 million security assistance package for Ukraine, with another $150 million contingent on Kyiv making progress on reforms and anti-corruption efforts, The Hill reported.

March 2, 2021, 13:35 Pentagon announces $125 million security assistance package for Ukraine

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 2, ARTSAKHPRESS: The $125 million package for the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative “includes training, equipment, and advisory efforts to help Ukraine’s forces preserve the country’s territorial integrity, secure its borders, and improve interoperability with NATO,” the Pentagon said in a statement.

The money — meant to help Ukraine to better defend itself against Russian aggression and funded through foreign military financing with the State Department — will go toward two armed Mark VI patrol boats; counter-artillery radars and tactical equipment; support for a satellite imagery and analysis capability; and equipment for military medical treatment and combat evacuation procedures, according to the statement.

Another $150 million, appropriated by Congress in fiscal 2021, is conditional on Ukraine's progress on defense reforms.

The Pentagon “encourages Ukraine to continue to enact reforms that strengthen civilian control of the military, promote increased transparency and accountability in defense industry and procurement, and modernize its defense sector in other key areas in line with NATO principles and standards,” the statement reads.