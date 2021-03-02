World oil prices dropping

World oil prices are falling Tuesday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am reports.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 2, ARTSAKHPRESS: Accordingly, the WTI oil futures for April went down by 1.37 percent to $59.81 a barrel.

And the Brent oil futures for April supplies fell by 1.22 percent to $62.91 a barrel.