World oil prices dropping

World oil prices are falling Tuesday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am reports.
World oil prices are falling Tuesday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am reports.
Russian President Vladimir Putin’s spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has expressed satisfaction over Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan’s spokesperson Mane Gevorgyan’s statement regarding the Iskander missile systems.
The fourth meeting of the trilateral working group (Russia, Azerbaijan, Armenia) on Nagorno-Karabakh...
President Armen Sarkissian paid tribute to the memory of the victims of the 2008 March 1 unrest. His...
The process of "determination" of the borders with Azerbaijan contradicts the principles of international...
Artsakh cannot be a part of Azerbaijan.
The European Union considers it necessary to respect the international law and fully implement the privision...
Turkey on Friday slammed a decision by the Dutch House of Representatives to recognize the Armenian Genocide...
World oil prices are falling Tuesday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am reports.
Oil prices jumped by more than $1 on Tuesday, as US output was slow to return after a deep freeze in...
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 525.10/$1 in...
According to preliminary data, in January 2021, the tax revenues and duties paid to the state budget...
Armenia’s economy is showing the first signs of the post-crisis recovery, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan...
World oil prices are rising on Monday, news.am reports.
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 523.13/$1 in...
On 2 March, five new cases of coronavirus confirmed in Artsakh, informed the Ministry of Health of Artsakh.
President Armen Sarkissian and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a meeting today, the president’s...
The UN Security Council on Friday announced the adoption of a resolution calling for strengthened international...
As of Thursday morning, 282 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia, and the total number...
As part of the implementation of the trilateral statement by the president of Russia, the president of...
The Armenian ministry of emergency situations reports that some roads are closed or difficult to pass...
Twitter said on Tuesday it had taken down 373 accounts which it said had ties to Russia, Armenia and...
The rescue service of Artsakh re-started the search operations for the bodies of the war casualties and the missing soldiers.
A stable operational situation with no incidents has been maintained along the Armenian-Azerbaijani...
In order to improve the conditions for the deployment of military personnel of the Russian peacekeeping...
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev stated that Armenia did not use Iskander during Baku's aggression...
The Armenian Defense Ministry on Friday dismissed media reports alleging the Azerbaijani military carried...
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has sacked the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces Onik Gasparyan.
The top brass of the Armenian military is demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan...
France24 television network has published a series of videos once again confirming that Syrian mercenaries...
Member of the European Parliament Lars Patrick Berg is concerned over the fact that Azerbaijan is not...
month
week
day