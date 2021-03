The rescue service of Artsakh re-started the search operations for the bodies of the war casualties and the missing soldiers.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 2, ARTSAKHPRESS: The search and rescue mission was halted since February 15, when Azeri authorities had banned the search operations in territories under their control.

the search operations re-launched in Hadrut, Varanda and Jrakan.