170 U.S. lawmakers urge Biden administration to push Turkey on rights

One hundred seventy members of the US House of Representatives signed a bipartisan letter sent to Secretary of State Antony Blinken urging President Joe Biden’s administration to address “troubling” human rights issues as it formulates policy for dealings with Turkey, Reuters reported.
Erdogan said on Feb. 20 that the common interests of Turkey and the United States outweigh their differences and Turkey wants improved cooperation with Washington.
Washington has also expressed repeated concern over rights and freedoms. The lawmakers’ letter said Erdogan and his party have weakened Turkey’s judiciary, installed political allies in key military and intelligence positions, and wrongfully imprisoned political opponents, journalists, and members of minority groups.