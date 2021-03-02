170 U.S. lawmakers urge Biden administration to push Turkey on rights

One hundred seventy members of the US House of Representatives signed a bipartisan letter sent to Secretary of State Antony Blinken urging President Joe Biden’s administration to address “troubling” human rights issues as it formulates policy for dealings with Turkey, Reuters reported.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 2, ARTSAKHPRESS: The letter notes that NATO ally Turkey has long been an important US partner, but says the administration of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has strained the relationship.

“Strategic issues have rightfully received significant attention in our bilateral relationship, but the gross violation of human rights and democratic backsliding taking place in Turkey are also of significant concern,” said the letter.

Erdogan said on Feb. 20 that the common interests of Turkey and the United States outweigh their differences and Turkey wants improved cooperation with Washington.

Washington has also expressed repeated concern over rights and freedoms. The lawmakers’ letter said Erdogan and his party have weakened Turkey’s judiciary, installed political allies in key military and intelligence positions, and wrongfully imprisoned political opponents, journalists, and members of minority groups.