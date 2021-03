As part of the implementation of the trilateral statement of the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia of November 9, 2020, Russian peacekeepers continue to assist in the restoration of peaceful life in Nagorno-Karabakh, the Russian Defence Ministry reports.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 2, ARTSAKHPRESS: As a result of the agreements reached, the Amaras monastery was located in the immediate vicinity of the line of demarcation of the parties in Nagorno-Karabakh.

Russian peacekeepers ensured the safety of the Armenian pilgrims, who were escorted from the city of Stepanakert to the Christian monastery of Amaras and back.