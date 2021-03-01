President Armen Sarkissian and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a meeting today, the president’s office said.

March 1, 2021, 16:41 Armenia President and Prime Minister meet

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 1, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: According to a news release issued by the presidency, Sarkissian is unwell at home, therefore the prime minister visited him at his residence.

“Naturally, the President and the Prime Minister also addressed the domestic political situation. Other disseminated information are completely false, and are attempts to further escalate the already tense situation,” it said, referring to reports alleging the PM visited him to convince him to sign the order on dismissing the army chief.

“By once again urging to refrain from disseminating provocative and false information, at the same time we once again underscore that the President is guided exclusively by the Consitution and pan-national and state interests, and is acting within the framework of his constitutional powers,” the presidency said.