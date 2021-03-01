Iran won't hand over data to IAEA until sanctions lifted, official says

Spokesman for Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Behrouz Kamalvandi said on Monday that Iran would not hand over data to IAEA until the US sanctions were lifted, IRNA reported.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 1, ARTSAKHPRESS: He made the remarks in briefing to the parliament National Security and Foreign Policy Commission hearing.

Kamalvandi said that some representatives had questions about the agreement between IAEO and the International Atomic Energy Agency and that he gave explanation on the issue in the hearing.

The spokesman said that the agreement with IAEA was compliant to parliament's legislation requiring the government to halt Additional Protocol and inspections beyond the IAEA Safeguards Agreement.

He added that Iran gave three-month moratorium to end the voluntary acceptance of the IAEA Additional Protocol and IAEA agreed that Iran would save nuclear information by itself until three months later and then, if sanctions were lifted, the information would be handed to the IAEA; otherwise, all the information would be deleted.

During the three-month moratorium, according to Kamalvandi, no access, inspections or protocol statement would be provided by Iran.

He said that the agreement with the IAEA is for three months, adding that if other parties to the JCPOA fulfilled their obligations under the deal in the above-mentioned period, the government would inform the parliament through a report so that the legislature could make a decision.