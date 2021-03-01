Artsakhpress

International

Iran won't hand over data to IAEA until sanctions lifted, official says

Spokesman for Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Behrouz Kamalvandi said on Monday that Iran would not hand over data to IAEA until the US sanctions were lifted, IRNA reported.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 1, ARTSAKHPRESS: He made the remarks in briefing to the parliament National Security and Foreign Policy Commission hearing.

Kamalvandi said that some representatives had questions about the agreement between IAEO and the International Atomic Energy Agency and that he gave explanation on the issue in the hearing.

The spokesman said that the agreement with IAEA was compliant to parliament's legislation requiring the government to halt Additional Protocol and inspections beyond the IAEA Safeguards Agreement.

He added that Iran gave three-month moratorium to end the voluntary acceptance of the IAEA Additional Protocol and IAEA agreed that Iran would save nuclear information by itself until three months later and then, if sanctions were lifted, the information would be handed to the IAEA; otherwise, all the information would be deleted.

During the three-month moratorium, according to Kamalvandi, no access, inspections or protocol statement would be provided by Iran.

He said that the agreement with the IAEA is for three months, adding that if other parties to the JCPOA fulfilled their obligations under the deal in the above-mentioned period, the government would inform the parliament through a report so that the legislature could make a decision.


     

Politics

Kremlin hails Pashinyan’s clarification on Iskandars

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has expressed satisfaction over Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan’s spokesperson Mane Gevorgyan’s statement regarding the Iskander missile systems.

Economy

Oil prices jump more than $1 on slow US output restart

Oil prices jumped by more than $1 on Tuesday, as US output was slow to return after a deep freeze in Texas shut in crude production last week, Reuters reports.

Society

UN Security Council adopts resolution on equitable distribution of coronavirus vaccines

The UN Security Council on Friday announced the adoption of a resolution calling for strengthened international cooperation to facilitate equitable and affordable access to COVID-19 vaccines in armed conflict and post-conflict situations, and during complex humanitarian emergencies, the UN informed in a press release.

Military

Four more block-modular towns erected for Russian peacekeepers in Stepanakert and Martuni

In order to improve the conditions for the deployment of military personnel of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Nagorno-Karabakh, the CSS specialists of the Russian Ministry of Defence have erected and put into operation four more block-modular towns in the settlements of Stepanakert and Martuni.

Iran won't hand over data to IAEA until sanctions lifted, official says
Analytical

Interview

Photos

Videos

Culture

Golden Globes winners are announced

Sport

Yura Movsisyan appointed FFA ambassador in North America

Diaspora

Noubar Afeyan’s Moderna working with scientists on vaccine against new variant of coronavirus

International

Iran won't hand over data to IAEA until sanctions lifted, official says

