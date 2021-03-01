'Get rid of them all!': Trump urges GOP to purge 17 members who voted to impeach him

Donald Trump has used his CPAC speech to demand a purge of his political rivals, singling out Mitt Romney and 'warmonger' Liz Cheney, who both voted to impeach him.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 1, ARTSAKHPRESS: The former president addressed the conservative gathering in Orlando on Sunday afternoon, in his first speech since stepping down on January 20, the Daily Mail reports.

Trump took to the stage to rapturous applause, using his podium to attack Joe Biden and tease his supporters with numerous hints of a 2024 run.



He also sought revenge on the 17 Republicans - seven senators and 10 members of the House - who voted to impeach him.

All 17 were mentioned by Trump, with the 74-year-old reserving particular venom for Liz Cheney, who said earlier this week that Trump should not be in a position to lead the party.

“Instead of attacking me and more importantly the voters of our movement, top establishment Republicans in Washington should be spending their energy in opposing Biden, Pelosi, Schumer and the Democrats,” Trump said.

“If Republicans do not stick together, the RINOs [Republicans In Name Only] that we're surrounded with will destroy the Republican Party.

“And the warmonger, the person who loves seeing our troops fighting, Liz Cheney.”

Trump said the “good news” was that she has been censured in her state of Wyoming, and her approval rating was falling.

“Her poll numbers have dropped faster than any human being I've ever seen,” he said.

“Hopefully they'll get rid of her with the next election. Get rid of 'em all.”

He strongly criticized the president's decision to rejoin the World Health Organization, describing the WHO as 'puppets for China', and insisting Biden was unable to rein the Chinese in.

Trump complained about companies relocating to China, describing China as a country that has 'ripped us off for years' and 'should not be rewarded.'

He complained about Biden being too lenient on China, saying: 'That's what the Biden administration is doing. But, of course, as you know, they have a very close, personal relationship with China, so I don't expect much to happen.'

Trump has frequently accused Biden of being in some way compromised by China.

His son, Hunter Biden, attempted to do business with Beijing - his father insisted he was unaware of Hunter's efforts.

Trump has rejected Joe Biden's explanation, however, and insisted the president was being too lenient - despite Biden continuing many of Trump's trade policies with Beijing, and speaking out against persecution of the Uighurs.

Trump told the meeting it was essential to ensure that America had the upper hand.