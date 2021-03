March 1, 2021 11:25

Four more block-modular towns erected for Russian peacekeepers in Stepanakert and Martuni

In order to improve the conditions for the deployment of military personnel of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Nagorno-Karabakh, the CSS specialists of the Russian Ministry of Defence have erected and put into operation four more block-modular towns in the settlements of Stepanakert and Martuni.