Pompeo: Release of Khashoggi report 'reckless'

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo decried the Biden administration's release of a declassified report regarding Saudi Arabia's involvement in the murder of Jamal Khashoggi on Sunday, calling the report's release a "reckless" move, The Hill reports.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 1, ARTSAKHPRESS: Speaking on Fox News on Sunday, the former secretary of State under the Trump administration argued that the Biden administration had "political" motives for releasing the report and was bent on souring the U.S.-Saudi relationship over the issue.

"The release of this report was reckless. It was political. It was aimed at harming a relationship with the kingdom of Saudi Arabia through the use of intelligence in a way that, as a former CIA director, I would have never stood for," Pompeo said, adding, "So I regret that they chose to do this. It was a political stunt."