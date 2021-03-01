Four more block-modular towns erected for Russian peacekeepers in Stepanakert and Martuni

In order to improve the conditions for the deployment of military personnel of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Nagorno-Karabakh, the CSS specialists of the Russian Ministry of Defence have erected and put into operation four more block-modular towns in the settlements of Stepanakert and Martuni.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 1, ARTSAKHPRESS: To date, eight towns have already been built for the military personnel of the peacekeeping contingent.

The construction of block-modular townships allows creating comfortable living conditions for personnel and abandoning field food points, bath and laundry points, field warehouses.

Block-modular camps are full-fledged autonomous objects, which are equipped with all the necessary components of life support systems (power supply, autonomous heating, bathrooms, water supply, sewerage). Accommodation is equipped with furniture (bed, wardrobe, kitchen set, tables, chairs, shower), as well as household appliances (electric stove, refrigerator, washing machine, microwave oven, TV, air conditioner, boiler).

On the territory of each camps there are a gym with artificial turf, a bathhouse, a medical center, a dryer, a clothing cleaning room, a leisure room, an office, a storage room, a canteen, and a grocery store.

Block-modular townships were manufactured by specialized industrial enterprises in accordance with the requirements of GOST and technical conditions, meet all established standards and requirements for a comfortable stay of servicemen in the immediate place of deployment of troops.