Syrian air defenses intercepted an Israeli missile attack over Damascus on Sunday evening, DW.com reports, citing state media.

March 1, 2021, 10:34 Syria ‘repels’ Israeli missiles over Damascus

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 1, ARTSAKHPRESS: "At 10:16 this evening (2016 GMT), the Israeli enemy carried out an aerial attack from the direction of the occupied Syrian Golan on some targets in the Damascus area," a Syrian military source was quoted as saying by state news agency SANA.



"Our air defense confronted the missiles and downed most of them," the source said.

There were no immediate reports of casualties.