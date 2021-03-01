Artsakhpress

ՀԱՅРУСENG
ՀԱՅРУСENG
Politics

The process of "determination" of the borders with Azerbaijan contradicts the principles of international law. Ombudsman

The process of "determination" of the borders with Azerbaijan contradicts the principles of international law.

The process of "determination" of the borders with Azerbaijan contradicts the principles of international law. Ombudsman

The process of

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 1, ARTSAKHPRESS: Armenian ombudsman Arman Tatoyan wrote on his Facebook page:

"The fact that the process of "determination" of the borders with Azerbaijan in the Syunik and Gegharkunik regions of the Republic of Armenia does not stem from the rule of law and contradicts the principles of international law is proven by the socio-economic violations of the border villages, including property rights.

 In particular, some of the problems that have arisen for the villagers in Syunik and Gegharkunik regions of the Republic of Armenia are the following:

 1) A person has a legal document confirming the registration of his right to a house or a piece land (for example, a cadastral certificate), but is deprived of that property because it is physically considered an "Azerbaijani" territory (for example, Shurnukh and Vorotan villages of the Syunik region).

 2) A person has a document confirming his right to a particular land, but can not, for example, use his land, because it is under direct fire of the Azerbaijani armed forces, who moreover, regularly discharge and shoot their firearms in those places (for example, Srashen, Shikahogh, Nerkin, Syunik region Hand, Aravus, Vorotan, Yeghvard, Agarak villages, Kut, Norabak and, in general, almost all the border villages of Gegharkunik region).

 The same problem applies to and persists in community-owned lands and the opportunities for the people to use those lands.

 3) A business company has been allocated land by a government decree, but the company is unable to use it because a portion of that specific area is occupied by the Azerbaijani Armed Forces (for example, Sotk community of Gegharkunik region).

 4) People are deprived of the opportunity to use pastures, grasslands and gardens because they are either under Azerbaijani control or under targeting by their armed forces (all community settlements on the border of Gegharkunik and Syunik).
 In response to these problems, some parties point out that since these solutions are based on a topographic map, and in addition, the use of GPS and Google Maps, these are solutions which must be adopted.

 International rules, in fact, establish a completely different approach. Cadastral documents or cadastral maps should be the basis for the preparation of discussions and negotiations. They should be the basis of the initial (starting) positions of the parties.

 According to international rules, the right of ownership of border residents, their lands and houses (even addresses), as well as cadastral documents, must be studied and registered in advance.

 It is necessary to calculate what possible problems may arise for the people and only then prepare for international or interstate discussions.
 The main logic remains that the border demarcation process can not disrupt the normal life of the border residents, their traditional way of life, and it can not violate their rights.
 The issue here is not only human rights to houses and land, but also to water resources, livelihoods, and so on.
 All possible damages and injuries that a person or someone engaged in business can suffer must also be calculated. All of this should also be the subject of international negotiations and discussions.
 There cannot be any conditions imposed upon a person which disrupts his normal life in his own permanent residence simply because his property rights have not been taken into account due to some interstate process of delimitation.
 The entire process should be organized in such a way that no new problems arise for people, but on the contrary, all inconveniences are minimized.

 These rules are enshrined in OSCE and UN guidelines, case law of the International Court of Justice, and are cemented within documents of other international organizations", - Tatoyan wrote.


     

Politics

President Sarkissian calls for tolerance and solidarity

President Armen Sarkissian paid tribute to the memory of the victims of the 2008 March 1 unrest. His office said that he sent flowers to the Myasnikyan statue in downtown Yerevan as a tribute.

All news from section

The process of "determination" of the borders with Azerbaijan contradicts the principles of international law. Ombudsman

The process of "determination" of the borders with Azerbaijan contradicts the principles of international...

Artsakh Presidential Chief of Staff comments on Aliyev's statements about the captives, the Artsakh status and the entry of foreigners

Artsakh cannot be a part of Azerbaijan.

EU calls for exchaning POWs ‘in line with November 9 statement’

The European Union considers it necessary to respect the international law and fully implement the privision...

Turkey slams Dutch government’s recognition of Armenian Genocide

Turkey on Friday slammed a decision by the Dutch House of Representatives to recognize the Armenian Genocide...

PACE co-rapporteurs consider statement of Armenian Armed Forces General Staff unacceptable

PACE’s co-rapporteurs for the monitoring of Armenia, Boriana Aberg (Sweden, EPP/CD) and Kimmo Kiljunen...

Parliament Speaker Mirzoyan meets with President Armen Sarkissian

Speaker of Parliament of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan met with President of the Republic Armen Sarkissian,...

Economy

Oil prices jump more than $1 on slow US output restart

Oil prices jumped by more than $1 on Tuesday, as US output was slow to return after a deep freeze in Texas shut in crude production last week, Reuters reports.

All news from section

One dollar exceeds AMD 525 mark in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 525.10/$1 in...

Tax revenues and duties paid to Artsakh state budget decreased by more than 65%

According to preliminary data, in January 2021, the tax revenues and duties paid to the state budget...

Economy shows first signs of post-crisis recovery, Armenian PM says

Armenia’s economy is showing the first signs of the post-crisis recovery, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan...

Oil prices rising by 2%

World oil prices are rising on Monday, news.am reports.

Dollar still going up in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 523.13/$1 in...

Package of tax benefits as result of recent war being considered at Artsakh legislature

The Financial-Budgetary and Economic Management Committee of the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) National...

Society

UN Security Council adopts resolution on equitable distribution of coronavirus vaccines

The UN Security Council on Friday announced the adoption of a resolution calling for strengthened international cooperation to facilitate equitable and affordable access to COVID-19 vaccines in armed conflict and post-conflict situations, and during complex humanitarian emergencies, the UN informed in a press release.

All news from section

282 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

As of Thursday morning, 282 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia, and the total number...

Russia peacekeepers in Artsakh help resume operation of Lachin hydroelectric power plant

As part of the implementation of the trilateral statement by the president of Russia, the president of...

Some roads are closed in Armenia

The Armenian ministry of emergency situations reports that some roads are closed or difficult to pass...

Twitter removes hundreds of accounts ‘linked to Iran, Russia, Armenia’

Twitter said on Tuesday it had taken down 373 accounts which it said had ties to Russia, Armenia and...

Georgia simplifies entry for Armenia citizens

Georgia will re-open the air traffic with Armenia, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Russia, Azerbaijan and Belarus...

1 new case of COVID-19 confirmed in Artsakh

1 new case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Artsakh over the past one day, the ministry of healthcare...

Military

Aliyev says Armenia did not use Iskander

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev stated that Armenia did not use Iskander during Baku's aggression against Artsakh.

All news from section

Armenia’s Defense Ministry denies reports of provocations on Nakhichevan border

The Armenian Defense Ministry on Friday dismissed media reports alleging the Azerbaijani military carried...

Nikol Pashinyan fires Chief of General Staff

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has sacked the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces Onik Gasparyan.

Armenian Armed Forces General Staff demands resignation of Pashinyan Administration

The top brass of the Armenian military is demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan...

No incidents recorded along Armenian-Azerbaijani border

A stable operational situation with no incidents has been maintained along the Armenian-Azerbaijani line...

Armenian defense minister holds meeting with Iranian Ambassador

Defense Minister Vagharshak Harutyunya received today Ambassador of Iran to Armenia Abbas Zohouri, the...

EU expresses support to OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs’ efforts on Nagorno Karabakh

Armenian Defense Minister Vagharshak Harutyunyan on Monday received a delegation led Toivo Klaar, the...

Pompeo: Release of Khashoggi report 'reckless'
President Sarkissian calls for tolerance and solidarity
Syria ‘repels’ Israeli missiles over Damascus
The process of "determination" of the borders with Azerbaijan contradicts the principles of international law. Ombudsman
Golden Globes winners are announced
more news

Analytical

France24 publishes videos on presence of Syrian terrorist-militants fighting for Azeris in NK attack

France24 television network has published a series of videos once again confirming that Syrian mercenaries...

Turkey’s leaders furious at Biden for his attack on Pres. Erdogan - Harut Sassounian

Azerbaijan. Regional Developments

All news from section

Interview

Azerbaijan doesn’t fulfill international obligations: MEP concerned over issue of Armenian POWs

Member of the European Parliament Lars Patrick Berg is concerned over the fact that Azerbaijan is not...

More than 70,000 people currently live in Artsakh. Zhirayr Mirzoyan

The political future of Nagorno-Karabakh must be decided by its population. Catalan Member of the Spanish Congress

All news from section

Photos

Portrait. We
Portrait. We
The 33rd anniversary of Artsakh movement
The 33rd anniversary of Artsakh movement
Construction works in the garden named in honor of Artsakh war hero Ashot Ghulyan resumed
Construction works in the garden named in honor of Artsakh war hero Ashot Ghulyan resumed
Amaras Monastery
Amaras Monastery
 more news

Videos

more news
more news

Culture

Golden Globes winners are announced

All news from section

Exhibition featuring Shushi carpets to open in Yerevan

Russia expects UNESCO mission to visit Artsakh soon

Russian MFA spokesperson: Negotiations underway to organize UNESCO preliminary mission to Nagorno-Karabakh

Sport

Yura Movsisyan appointed FFA ambassador in North America

All news from section

Tokyo 2020: Organizers hopeful vaccine rollout will allow Games to go ahead

Japan 'committed' to hold rescheduled Tokyo Olympics

Vast majority of Japanese want Tokyo Olympics cancelled or delayed amid COVID-19 surge

Diaspora

Noubar Afeyan’s Moderna working with scientists on vaccine against new variant of coronavirus

All news from section

The third meeting of "Artsakh-Diaspora Partnership" virtual bridge-platform took place

Western-Armenian language “on verge of destruction” in Turkey – warns Garo Paylan

Anti-Armenian billboard in Philadelphia, USA removed

International

Japan PM apologizes for scandal over his son's contacts with officials

All news from section

Pompeo: Release of Khashoggi report 'reckless'

Syria ‘repels’ Israeli missiles over Damascus

Biden raises human rights in call with Saudi King after going into details of Khashoggi murder

Most Read

month

week

day

Search