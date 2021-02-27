Artsakh cannot be a part of Azerbaijan.

February 27, 2021, 13:55 Artsakh Presidential Chief of Staff comments on Aliyev's statements about the captives, the Artsakh status and the entry of foreigners

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 27, ARTSAKHPRESS: Chief of Staff of the Artsakh Republic President Artak Beglaryan wrote the afore-said on his Twitter, referring to the statement made by the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev during the press conference held on February 26. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has stated during the press conference that Baku has returned all Armenian captives and only "terrorists and saboteurs" are still being held.

''Artsakh/#Karabakh Republic cannot be a part of #Azerbaijan, cannot be any integration & our people cannot live in our own land as “Azerbaijani citizens”. Our right to self-determination should be recognized fully & internationally,'' Beglaryan wrote.

As for the captives held in Azerbaijan, Artak Beglaryan noted:

Aliyev lies on captives, as:

They keep not only post-war captives, but also wartime civilians (incl women & elderly) & many PoWs with undeniable evidence;

Post-war 62 captives weren’t engaged in any battles;

Azerbaijan killed some captives at prison with tortures.

The level of Armenophobia & hatred in Aliyev’s speech is continuous, which isn’t a sign of peaceful sentiments.

Xenophobia against Armenians has deep, widespread & aggressive manifestation in the Azerbaijani society encouraged by the authorities & President himself,'' noted Beglaryan.

If Aliyev says that no evidence was found on involvement of mercenaries by Azerbaijan, then what about the captured mercenaries, their witnesses, the high-level statements by Russia, France, US, Iran & others? Seems he says to the world: “we did but you couldn’t prove…”

Azerbaijan cannot have any role in the procedures of entry of foreigners to Artsakh/Karabakh Republic. It’s our exclusive right/function technically implemented together with Russian peacekeepers from security aspect. No interference is acceptable.''