The European Union considers it necessary to respect the international law and fully implement the privision of returning all prisoners of war (POWs) enshrined in the November 9 joint declaration signed by the leaders of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan, This is noted in the EU statement on the annual report of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights and reports of the Office of the High Commissioner and the Secretary-General.

February 27, 2021, 11:18 EU calls for exchaning POWs ‘in line with November 9 statement’

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 27, ARTSAKHPRESS: ՛՛As regards Nagorno-Karabakh the EU stresses that international humanitarian law must be respected and calls for full implementation of the provisions of the November 9, 2020 cease-fire agreement on the exchange of prisoners of war and the repatriation of human remains. Should any foreign fighters still remain in the region, they should be promptly and fully withdrawn. The EU calls for the negotiation of a comprehensive and sustainable settlement of the conflict resulting in lasting peace in the region՛՛.