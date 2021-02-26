Turkey slams Dutch government’s recognition of Armenian Genocide

Turkey on Friday slammed a decision by the Dutch House of Representatives to recognize the Armenian Genocide of 1915.
PACE’s co-rapporteurs for the monitoring of Armenia, Boriana Aberg (Sweden, EPP/CD) and Kimmo Kiljunen...
Speaker of Parliament of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan met with President of the Republic Armen Sarkissian,...
Russian President Vladimir Putin held a consultation with the permanent members of the Security Council...
A regular meeting of the working group will be held on Saturday in Moscow under the joint chairmanship...
President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian will meet with representatives of the opposition Homeland Salvation...
Events in Armenia have not yet affected the implementation of the agreements on Nagorno-Karabakh, said...
Oil prices jumped by more than $1 on Tuesday, as US output was slow to return after a deep freeze in Texas shut in crude production last week, Reuters reports.
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 525.10/$1 in...
According to preliminary data, in January 2021, the tax revenues and duties paid to the state budget...
Armenia’s economy is showing the first signs of the post-crisis recovery, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan...
World oil prices are rising on Monday, news.am reports.
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 523.13/$1 in...
The Financial-Budgetary and Economic Management Committee of the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) National...
283 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in Armenia in the past one day, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 171,510, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention said today.
As of Thursday morning, 282 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia, and the total number...
As part of the implementation of the trilateral statement by the president of Russia, the president of...
The Armenian ministry of emergency situations reports that some roads are closed or difficult to pass...
Twitter said on Tuesday it had taken down 373 accounts which it said had ties to Russia, Armenia and...
Georgia will re-open the air traffic with Armenia, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Russia, Azerbaijan and Belarus...
1 new case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Artsakh over the past one day, the ministry of healthcare...
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev stated that Armenia did not use Iskander during Baku's aggression against Artsakh.
The Armenian Defense Ministry on Friday dismissed media reports alleging the Azerbaijani military carried...
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has sacked the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces Onik Gasparyan.
The top brass of the Armenian military is demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan...
A stable operational situation with no incidents has been maintained along the Armenian-Azerbaijani line...
Defense Minister Vagharshak Harutyunya received today Ambassador of Iran to Armenia Abbas Zohouri, the...
Armenian Defense Minister Vagharshak Harutyunyan on Monday received a delegation led Toivo Klaar, the...
France24 television network has published a series of videos once again confirming that Syrian mercenaries...
Member of the European Parliament Lars Patrick Berg is concerned over the fact that Azerbaijan is not...
