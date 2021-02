A regular meeting of the working group will be held on Saturday in Moscow under the joint chairmanship of the deputy prime ministers of Azerbaijan, Armenia, and Russia.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 26, ARTSAKHPRESS: According to Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk, all parties have confirmed their participation.