Kremlin spokesperson says events in Armenia do not yet affect implementation of Nagorno-Karabakh agreements

Events in Armenia have not yet affected the implementation of the agreements on Nagorno-Karabakh, said Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov on Friday.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 26, ARTSAKHPRESS: His remarks came on the question whether Moscow sees a threat of disruption of the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement due to the situation in Yerevan, new.am reports, citing TASS.

He noted that, despite the latest developments in Armenia, it is important to follow the path of implementing the agreements on Karabakh.