President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian will meet with representatives of the opposition Homeland Salvation Movement today at 3:40 p.m. This is what coordinator of the Movement Ishkhan Saghatelyan announced at Baghramyan Avenue, adding that the representatives will report the results after the meeting, news.am reports.

February 26, 2021, 14:58 Armenia President to meet with representatives of opposition Homeland Salvation Movement

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 26, ARTSAKHPRESS: Currently, the demonstrators are marching to the presidential residence with the demand that President Armen Sarkissian not sign Nikol Pashinyan’s petition to relieve Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces Onik Gasparyan of his post.