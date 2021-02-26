Aliyev says Armenia did not use Iskander

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev stated that Armenia did not use Iskander during Baku's aggression against Artsakh.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 26, ARTSAKHPRESS: He said the words of the Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan about Russian weapons are "anecdotal", news.am reports, citing RIA Novosti.

Earlier Nikol Pashinyan said that the Iskander “did not explode or exploded by 10%” during the recent war in Nagorno-Karabakh.