Artsakh, Armenian FMs discuss NK conflict settlement

On February 25, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh David Babayan, who is on a working visit in Yerevan, met with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia Ara Ayvazyan, the Artsakh Foreign Ministry stated.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 26, ARTSAKHPRESS: The sides touched upon issues related to the settlement of the Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship and the processes around it, as well as the current geopolitical developments in the region.

The Ministers also discussed issues related to the humanitarian sphere. The sides stressed the need for the soonest repatriation of all the prisoners of war and hostages kept in Azerbaijan, considering inadmissible any steps hindering the process.