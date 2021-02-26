Aliyev: Baku has returned all Armenian captives

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has stated that Baku has returned all Armenian captives and only "terrorists and saboteurs" are still being held, news.am reports, citing Tass.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 26, ARTSAKHPRESS: "We have returned all the prisoners of war we had. Moreover, we have returned [them] earlier than them. These people [still being detained by Azerbaijan] do not fall into that category, they are terrorists and saboteurs, and any speculation by Armenia is inappropriate," Aliyev said in an interview with foreign media.

He once again referred to the recent events in Armenia, calling them the internal affairs of the country. But he expressed hope that these events will not affect the implementation of the trilateral statement signed on November 9 last year, and regarding the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) conflict. According to him, Azerbaijan will respond to "any attempt at revanchism by Armenia."