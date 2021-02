NATO spokesperson Oana Lungescu has commented on the ongoing domestic political developments in Armenia.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 26, ARTSAKHPRESS: “We are closely monitoring developments in our partner country Armenia. It’s important to avoid words or actions that could lead to further escalation,” NATO spokesperson Oana Lungescu tweeted.

“Any political differences should be resolved peacefully and democratically and in line with Armenia’s constitution,” she added.