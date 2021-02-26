283 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in Armenia in the past one day, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 171,510, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention said today.

February 26, 2021, 11:13 283 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 26, ARTSAKHPRESS: 4 patients have died, raising the death toll to 3183.

The number of active cases is 4349.

The number of patients who had coronavirus but died from other disease has reached 813 (4 new such cases).