Armenia’s Defense Ministry denies reports of provocations on Nakhichevan border

The Armenian Defense Ministry on Friday dismissed media reports alleging the Azerbaijani military carried out provocative actions on the Nakhichevan-Armenia border.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 26, ARTSAKHPRESS: "A number of media outlets are broadly disseminating information published by some Facebook users about provocations carried out by the Azerbaijani Armed Forces in the RA border area with Nakhchivan.

The information does not correspond to reality. We once again urge to refrain from disseminating misinformation," the ministry said in a statement.