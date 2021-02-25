The Kremlin has commented on the ongoing developments in Armenia.

February 25, 2021, 13:49 Kremlin follows developments in Armenia with concern - Peskov

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 25, ARTSAKHPRESS: "We are following the developments in Armenia with concern, yet we consider them as an exclusively internal affair of Armenia, our important and allied country in the Caucasus," as Panorama. am reports, Russian President’s Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told Ria Novosty news agency.

To remind, earlier today, the General Staff of Armenia’s Armed Forces issued a statement, saying that due to the current situation in the country, the Armed Forces demand the resignation of the prime minister and his government. Shortly after, Pashinyan dismissed the the Chief of the General Staff Colonel-General Onik Gasparyan, saying the statement by the top military officials is nothing but an attempt of a military coup d’etat and urged his allies to gather at Republic Square.