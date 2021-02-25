Newly-elected Georgian PM appoints Deputy PMs

Minister of Foreign Affairs David Zalkaliani and Minister of Finance Ivane Machavariani have become Deputy Prime Ministers of Georgia, the PM Irakli Garibashvili noted.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 25, ARTSAKHPRESS: On February 22, the Georgian parliament approved the new government headed by Garibashvili, news.am reports, citing Sputnik-Georgia.

His predecessor, Giorgi Gakharia, left the post amid the political crisis in the country, saying that he could not come to an agreement with his team on the detention of Nika Melia, the chairman of the United National Movement (UNM) party.