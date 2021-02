Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has sacked the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces Onik Gasparyan.

February 25, 2021, 12:57 Nikol Pashinyan fires Chief of General Staff

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 25, ARTSAKHPRESS: Pashinyan said he had signed the papers on the dismissal of Gasparyan and his deputy before the General Staff issued the statement calling for his resignation.