President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan says the ongoing domestic political developments in Armenia are strictly concerning. He urged all sides to show soberness and common sense.

February 25, 2021, 12:51 President Arayik Harutyunyan says ready to mediate in overcoming political crisis in Armenia

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 25, ARTSAKHPRESS: “Currently being in Yerevan I am ready to bring my mediation mission in overcoming this political crisis with honor”, the President of Artsakh said, in particular.