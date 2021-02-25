As of Thursday morning, 282 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia, and the total number of these cases has reached 171,227 in the country, according to the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

February 25, 2021, 11:15 282 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 25, ARTSAKHPRESS: 4 people died from COVID-19 complications, bringing the death toll to 3179.

The number of people who have recovered over the past one day is 467, the total respective number so far is 162,984, and the number of people currently being treated is 4,255.