As part of the implementation of the trilateral statement by the president of Russia, the president of Azerbaijan, and the prime minister of Armenia on November 9, 2020, Russian peacekeepers continue to assist in the resumption of peaceful life in Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh), the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

February 25, 2021, 11:06 Russia peacekeepers in Artsakh help resume operation of Lachin hydroelectric power plant

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 25, ARTSAKHPRESS: As a result of the previously reached agreements, the machinery room of the Lachin (Berdzor) hydroelectric power station was in the zone of responsibility of the Russian peacekeepers, and the dam of the hydroelectric power station in the territory passed under the control of Azerbaijan.

With the assistance of the command of the Russian peacekeeping contingent, the work of the hydroelectric power station was resumed; at present, the Russian peacekeepers ensure the safety and unhindered access of power engineers to carry out maintenance work on the units and systems of the power plant. This will enable electricity to be supplied to nearby settlements, as well as to the city of Stepanakert.