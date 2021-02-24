Blinken says US will seek election to UN Human Rights Council

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Wednesday that the United States will seek election to the UN Human Rights Council later this year, and until then will remain an active observer and speak out about violations around the world, Reuters reported.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 24, ARTSAKHPRESS: In a video message to the council, Blinken said the Joe Biden administration will work to eliminate what he called the Geneva Forum's disproportionate focus on its ally Israel.