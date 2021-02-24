Artsakhpress

Society

Georgia simplifies entry for Armenia citizens

Georgia will re-open the air traffic with Armenia, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Russia, Azerbaijan and Belarus starting March 1, 2021, Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili said at a press briefing, Sputnik Georgia reports.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 24, ARTSAKHPRESS:  The nationals of these counties can arrive in Georgia if they have a negative COVID-19 PCR test result.
Until now, citizens of the aforesaid countries could enter Georgia only if they have a certificate of full vaccination.
Georgia still keeps its land borders closed for foreign citizens due to COVID-19. Only the cargo transportation through the land borders is allowed.

     

Politics

Artsakh NA to hold hearings on initiative to make Russian an official language in Artsakh

On March 2, the Standing Committee on Science, Education, Culture, Youth and Sports of the Artsakh National Assembly will hold parliamentary hearings on the draft law "On Making Amendments and Addenda to the Law on Language.

Armenia’s ambassador to US holds virtual meeting with Congressman Bred Sherman

On February 23rd Varuzhan Nersesyan, Ambassador of the Republic of Armenia to the United States of America,...

Congresswoman Jackie Speier urges Biden administration to re-engage in Minsk Group activities on Karabakh peace

US Congresswoman Jackie Speier discussed the importance of Biden Administration re-engagement in the...

Armenian MPs discuss POW issue with Swedish Ambassador

Members of Armenia’s parliamentary delegation to the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly met on February 23...

OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs may visit the region – Russian Ambassador to Armenia

The works of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs for the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict are in...

Armenian FM says Baku was not ready to resolve Karabakh issue peacefully

Armenian FM Ara Aivazian said Baku was not ready to resolve the Karabakh issue peacefully, news.am reports.

President Arayik Harutyunyan introduces new national security chief

On 23 February, President of the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) Republic Arayik Harutyunyan visited the National...

Economy

Oil prices jump more than $1 on slow US output restart

Oil prices jumped by more than $1 on Tuesday, as US output was slow to return after a deep freeze in Texas shut in crude production last week, Reuters reports.

One dollar exceeds AMD 525 mark in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 525.10/$1 in...

Tax revenues and duties paid to Artsakh state budget decreased by more than 65%

According to preliminary data, in January 2021, the tax revenues and duties paid to the state budget...

Economy shows first signs of post-crisis recovery, Armenian PM says

Armenia’s economy is showing the first signs of the post-crisis recovery, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan...

Oil prices rising by 2%

World oil prices are rising on Monday, news.am reports.

Dollar still going up in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 523.13/$1 in...

Package of tax benefits as result of recent war being considered at Artsakh legislature

The Financial-Budgetary and Economic Management Committee of the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) National...

Society

Twitter removes hundreds of accounts ‘linked to Iran, Russia, Armenia’

Twitter said on Tuesday it had taken down 373 accounts which it said had ties to Russia, Armenia and Iran and had breached its platform manipulation policies, according to Reuters.

Georgia will re-open the air traffic with Armenia, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Russia, Azerbaijan and Belarus...

1 new case of COVID-19 confirmed in Artsakh

1 new case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Artsakh over the past one day, the ministry of healthcare...

COVID-19 death toll worldwide decreases by 20% in one week – WHO

The number of coronavirus infections worldwide has decreased by 11% during the period of February 15-21,...

Some roads are closed in Armenia

The Armenian ministry of emergency situations reports that some roads are closed or difficult to pass...

A large-scale need assessment program to be carried out in Artsakh

On the initiative of the Ministry of Labor, Social Affairs and Migration of the Republic of Artsakh,...

Armenia Civil Aviation Committee responds to report on alleged hijacking of Boeing 737

The aviation authorities of Armenia have responded to reports purporting that a Boeing 737 registered...

Military

No incidents recorded along Armenian-Azerbaijani border

A stable operational situation with no incidents has been maintained along the Armenian-Azerbaijani line of contact of the Armenian state border overnight February 23-24, the Defense Ministry of Armenia informs.

Armenian defense minister holds meeting with Iranian Ambassador

Defense Minister Vagharshak Harutyunya received today Ambassador of Iran to Armenia Abbas Zohouri, the...

EU expresses support to OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs’ efforts on Nagorno Karabakh

Armenian Defense Minister Vagharshak Harutyunyan on Monday received a delegation led Toivo Klaar, the...

Azerbaijani authorities continue prohibiting search and rescue operations

The search operations have stopped indefinitely, the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) State Service of Emergency...

30 to 33 bodies of war victims identified every day, says healthcare minister

Every day 30-33 remains of Artsakh war victims are identified by medical specialists in Armenia, according...

Defense Ministry, General Staff, NSS are ensuring security environment in Syunik - government says

The third meeting of the Syunik Task Force dealing with the province’s issues will be held on February...

No search for bodies to be carried out at sites of military operations in Artsakh

The State Emergency Service of Artsakh Ministry of Internal Affairs informs that the rescue teams of...

Blinken says US will seek election to UN Human Rights Council
The third meeting of "Artsakh-Diaspora Partnership" virtual bridge-platform took place
Analytical

France24 publishes videos on presence of Syrian terrorist-militants fighting for Azeris in NK attack

France24 television network has published a series of videos once again confirming that Syrian mercenaries...

Turkey’s leaders furious at Biden for his attack on Pres. Erdogan - Harut Sassounian

Azerbaijan. Regional Developments

Interview

Azerbaijan doesn’t fulfill international obligations: MEP concerned over issue of Armenian POWs

Member of the European Parliament Lars Patrick Berg is concerned over the fact that Azerbaijan is not...

More than 70,000 people currently live in Artsakh. Zhirayr Mirzoyan

The political future of Nagorno-Karabakh must be decided by its population. Catalan Member of the Spanish Congress

Photos

Portrait. We
Portrait. We
The 33rd anniversary of Artsakh movement
The 33rd anniversary of Artsakh movement
Construction works in the garden named in honor of Artsakh war hero Ashot Ghulyan resumed
Construction works in the garden named in honor of Artsakh war hero Ashot Ghulyan resumed
Amaras Monastery
Amaras Monastery
Videos

Culture

Exhibition featuring Shushi carpets to open in Yerevan

Russia expects UNESCO mission to visit Artsakh soon

Russian MFA spokesperson: Negotiations underway to organize UNESCO preliminary mission to Nagorno-Karabakh

Armenian director’s film included in competition program of prestigious French film festival

Sport

Yura Movsisyan appointed FFA ambassador in North America

Tokyo 2020: Organizers hopeful vaccine rollout will allow Games to go ahead

Japan 'committed' to hold rescheduled Tokyo Olympics

Vast majority of Japanese want Tokyo Olympics cancelled or delayed amid COVID-19 surge

Diaspora

The third meeting of "Artsakh-Diaspora Partnership" virtual bridge-platform took place

Western-Armenian language “on verge of destruction” in Turkey – warns Garo Paylan

Anti-Armenian billboard in Philadelphia, USA removed

Turkey and Azerbaijan continue shameful whitewashing campaign - Armenian Assembly of America

International

Blinken says US will seek election to UN Human Rights Council

Russia reports over 11,700 COVID-19 cases in past day

First meeting: Biden and Trudeau pledge to fight China and climate changes

Biden 'to call Saudi king' before release of Khashoggi intelligence report

