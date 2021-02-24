Georgia simplifies entry for Armenia citizens

Georgia will re-open the air traffic with Armenia, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Russia, Azerbaijan and Belarus starting March 1, 2021, Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili said at a press briefing, Sputnik Georgia reports.
On March 2, the Standing Committee on Science, Education, Culture, Youth and Sports of the Artsakh National Assembly will hold parliamentary hearings on the draft law "On Making Amendments and Addenda to the Law on Language.
On February 23rd Varuzhan Nersesyan, Ambassador of the Republic of Armenia to the United States of America,...
US Congresswoman Jackie Speier discussed the importance of Biden Administration re-engagement in the...
Members of Armenia’s parliamentary delegation to the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly met on February 23...
The works of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs for the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict are in...
Armenian FM Ara Aivazian said Baku was not ready to resolve the Karabakh issue peacefully, news.am reports.
On 23 February, President of the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) Republic Arayik Harutyunyan visited the National...
Oil prices jumped by more than $1 on Tuesday, as US output was slow to return after a deep freeze in Texas shut in crude production last week, Reuters reports.
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 525.10/$1 in...
According to preliminary data, in January 2021, the tax revenues and duties paid to the state budget...
Armenia’s economy is showing the first signs of the post-crisis recovery, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan...
World oil prices are rising on Monday, news.am reports.
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 523.13/$1 in...
The Financial-Budgetary and Economic Management Committee of the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) National...
Twitter said on Tuesday it had taken down 373 accounts which it said had ties to Russia, Armenia and Iran and had breached its platform manipulation policies, according to Reuters.
1 new case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Artsakh over the past one day, the ministry of healthcare...
The number of coronavirus infections worldwide has decreased by 11% during the period of February 15-21,...
The Armenian ministry of emergency situations reports that some roads are closed or difficult to pass...
On the initiative of the Ministry of Labor, Social Affairs and Migration of the Republic of Artsakh,...
The aviation authorities of Armenia have responded to reports purporting that a Boeing 737 registered...
A stable operational situation with no incidents has been maintained along the Armenian-Azerbaijani line of contact of the Armenian state border overnight February 23-24, the Defense Ministry of Armenia informs.
Defense Minister Vagharshak Harutyunya received today Ambassador of Iran to Armenia Abbas Zohouri, the...
Armenian Defense Minister Vagharshak Harutyunyan on Monday received a delegation led Toivo Klaar, the...
The search operations have stopped indefinitely, the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) State Service of Emergency...
Every day 30-33 remains of Artsakh war victims are identified by medical specialists in Armenia, according...
The third meeting of the Syunik Task Force dealing with the province’s issues will be held on February...
The State Emergency Service of Artsakh Ministry of Internal Affairs informs that the rescue teams of...
France24 television network has published a series of videos once again confirming that Syrian mercenaries...
Member of the European Parliament Lars Patrick Berg is concerned over the fact that Azerbaijan is not...
