On February 9, 2021, the third meeting of the Artsakh-Diaspora Partnership virtual bridge-platform took place.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 24, ARTSAKHPRESS: This time the meeting took place with the Armenian community of Argentina.

The author of the initiative, Advisor to the President of Artsakh for Diaspora Affairs Azatuhi Simonyan, told Artsakhpress that all the structures of the community with 28 representatives, chaired by the IARA (Instituciones Armenias de la República Argentina), Council of Armenian structures in Argentina took part in the meeting.

All Armenian organizations operating in Argentina - parties, cultural, sports, charitable unions - are united in IARA.

"During the meeting, I presented a number of problems and challenges that post-war Artsakh faces. For the solution and mitigation of these problems the Diaspora has a great role. During the meeting, the Armenian community of Argentina expressed its readiness to support Artsakh and the people of Artsakh," said Azatuhi Simonyan, in particular.