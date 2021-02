On March 2, the Standing Committee on Science, Education, Culture, Youth and Sports of the Artsakh National Assembly will hold parliamentary hearings on the draft law "On Making Amendments and Addenda to the Law on Language.

February 24, 2021, 15:16 Artsakh NA to hold hearings on initiative to make Russian an official language in Artsakh

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 24, ARTSAKHPRESS: This is an initiative to make Russian an official language in Artsakh.