1 new case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Artsakh over the past one day, the ministry of healthcare reported.

February 24, 2021, 12:12 1 new case of COVID-19 confirmed in Artsakh

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 24, ARTSAKHPRESS: 50 COVID-19 tests were conducted on February 23.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Artsakh has reached 2381.