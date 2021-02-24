Artsakhpress

Society

COVID-19 death toll worldwide decreases by 20% in one week – WHO

The number of coronavirus infections worldwide has decreased by 11% during the period of February 15-21, while the number of fatalities has decreased by 20% compared to the previous week. A decrease in incidence has been occurring for six weeks in a row, according to the World Health Organization’s (WHO) weekly epidemiological update published in Geneva on Wednesday, reports TASS.





STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 24, ARTSAKHPRESS: "The number of global new cases reported continues to fall for the sixth consecutive week, with 2.4 million new cases last week, an 11% decline compared to the previous week," the WHO stated. Over the past week, 2,457,026 infections have been registered with 66,359 fatalities. As of February 21, there have been 110,763,898 cases of the infection worldwide with 2,455,331 fatalities.

The decline in incidence was particularly noticeable in North and South America (by 19%), the Western Pacific (by 9%), Europe (by 7%) and the Eastern Mediterranean region (by 7%). Lethality in these regions has also dropped - by 23%, 6%, 19% and 3%, respectively. The decline in mortality has also been registered in Africa (by 20%) and South-East Asia (by 6%).

In North and South America over the past seven days more than 1.06 mln people have been infected and over 34,000 died. In Europe, over 939,000 new cases of the infection have been registered with more than 24,000 fatalities. In the Eastern Mediterranean region, doctors have detected over 181,000 infections with more than 2,400 fatalities.

In the US, the number of infections has increased over a week by more than 480,000. Brazil is in the second place (over 316,000 new cases), followed by France (over 131,000), Russia (more than 92,000), India (over 86,000), Italy (more than 84,000), the UK (over 78,000), the Czech Republic (more than 65,000), Indonesia (over 60,000), Iran (more than 55,000).


     

Politics

Congresswoman Jackie Speier urges Biden administration to re-engage in Minsk Group activities on Karabakh peace

US Congresswoman Jackie Speier discussed the importance of Biden Administration re-engagement in the OSCE Minsk Group to secure a "lasting settlement that supports the people of Artsakh as they rebuild their communities, protects their right to self-determination, and prevents future violence.”

Armenian MPs discuss POW issue with Swedish Ambassador

Members of Armenia’s parliamentary delegation to the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly met on February 23...

OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs may visit the region – Russian Ambassador to Armenia

The works of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs for the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict are in...

Armenian FM says Baku was not ready to resolve Karabakh issue peacefully

Armenian FM Ara Aivazian said Baku was not ready to resolve the Karabakh issue peacefully, news.am reports.

President Arayik Harutyunyan introduces new national security chief

On 23 February, President of the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) Republic Arayik Harutyunyan visited the National...

Occupation of some of territories of Artsakh cannot be considered settlement of conflict– Armenia FM

The consequences of Azerbaijan’s use of force against Artsakh and occupation of some of the territories...

Azerbaijan failed to fulfill the commitment to return all PoWs and civilian detainees – Armenian FM

Foreign Minister of Armenia Ara Aivazian delivered remarks at the High Level Segment of the 46th Session...

Economy

Oil prices jump more than $1 on slow US output restart

Oil prices jumped by more than $1 on Tuesday, as US output was slow to return after a deep freeze in Texas shut in crude production last week, Reuters reports.

One dollar exceeds AMD 525 mark in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 525.10/$1 in...

Tax revenues and duties paid to Artsakh state budget decreased by more than 65%

According to preliminary data, in January 2021, the tax revenues and duties paid to the state budget...

Economy shows first signs of post-crisis recovery, Armenian PM says

Armenia’s economy is showing the first signs of the post-crisis recovery, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan...

Oil prices rising by 2%

World oil prices are rising on Monday, news.am reports.

Dollar still going up in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 523.13/$1 in...

Package of tax benefits as result of recent war being considered at Artsakh legislature

The Financial-Budgetary and Economic Management Committee of the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) National...

Society





Some roads are closed in Armenia

The Armenian ministry of emergency situations reports that some roads are closed or difficult to pass...

A large-scale need assessment program to be carried out in Artsakh

On the initiative of the Ministry of Labor, Social Affairs and Migration of the Republic of Artsakh,...

Armenia Civil Aviation Committee responds to report on alleged hijacking of Boeing 737

The aviation authorities of Armenia have responded to reports purporting that a Boeing 737 registered...





NASA warns of stadium-sized asteroid heading towards Earth

The US space agency is warning of a salvo of space rocks headed for Earth, ranging in size from a paltry...

Jerusalem Joint Commission to help renovate school in Artsakh

The Jerusalem Joint Commission ill finance the renovation of the preschool section of basic school #10...

Military

Armenian defense minister holds meeting with Iranian Ambassador

Defense Minister Vagharshak Harutyunya received today Ambassador of Iran to Armenia Abbas Zohouri, the defense ministry reports.

EU expresses support to OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs’ efforts on Nagorno Karabakh

Armenian Defense Minister Vagharshak Harutyunyan on Monday received a delegation led Toivo Klaar, the...

Azerbaijani authorities continue prohibiting search and rescue operations

The search operations have stopped indefinitely, the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) State Service of Emergency...

30 to 33 bodies of war victims identified every day, says healthcare minister

Every day 30-33 remains of Artsakh war victims are identified by medical specialists in Armenia, according...

Defense Ministry, General Staff, NSS are ensuring security environment in Syunik - government says

The third meeting of the Syunik Task Force dealing with the province’s issues will be held on February...

No search for bodies to be carried out at sites of military operations in Artsakh

The State Emergency Service of Artsakh Ministry of Internal Affairs informs that the rescue teams of...

About 400 explosive objects were defused by Russian sappers in the Martuni district of Nagorno-Karabakh

The personnel of the humanitarian demining company of the Russian peacekeeping contingent carried out...

COVID-19 death toll worldwide decreases by 20% in one week – WHO
Israel hopes to prevent personal tension between Netanyahu, Biden
Congresswoman Jackie Speier urges Biden administration to re-engage in Minsk Group activities on Karabakh peace
Some roads are closed in Armenia
Russian and Belarus leaders discuss strengthening joint defense systems
Analytical

France24 publishes videos on presence of Syrian terrorist-militants fighting for Azeris in NK attack

France24 television network has published a series of videos once again confirming that Syrian mercenaries...

Turkey’s leaders furious at Biden for his attack on Pres. Erdogan - Harut Sassounian

Azerbaijan. Regional Developments

Interview

Azerbaijan doesn’t fulfill international obligations: MEP concerned over issue of Armenian POWs

Member of the European Parliament Lars Patrick Berg is concerned over the fact that Azerbaijan is not...

More than 70,000 people currently live in Artsakh. Zhirayr Mirzoyan

The political future of Nagorno-Karabakh must be decided by its population. Catalan Member of the Spanish Congress

Photos

Portrait. We
Portrait. We
The 33rd anniversary of Artsakh movement
The 33rd anniversary of Artsakh movement
Construction works in the garden named in honor of Artsakh war hero Ashot Ghulyan resumed
Construction works in the garden named in honor of Artsakh war hero Ashot Ghulyan resumed
Amaras Monastery
Amaras Monastery
Videos

Culture

Exhibition featuring Shushi carpets to open in Yerevan

Russia expects UNESCO mission to visit Artsakh soon

Russian MFA spokesperson: Negotiations underway to organize UNESCO preliminary mission to Nagorno-Karabakh

Armenian director’s film included in competition program of prestigious French film festival

Sport

Yura Movsisyan appointed FFA ambassador in North America

Tokyo 2020: Organizers hopeful vaccine rollout will allow Games to go ahead

Japan 'committed' to hold rescheduled Tokyo Olympics

Vast majority of Japanese want Tokyo Olympics cancelled or delayed amid COVID-19 surge

Diaspora

Western-Armenian language “on verge of destruction” in Turkey – warns Garo Paylan

Anti-Armenian billboard in Philadelphia, USA removed

Turkey and Azerbaijan continue shameful whitewashing campaign - Armenian Assembly of America

No damages reported in Armenian community due to protests in Tripoli, Lebanon

International

Israel hopes to prevent personal tension between Netanyahu, Biden

Russian and Belarus leaders discuss strengthening joint defense systems

Russia reports 11,823 new cases of COVID-19 infections in past day

UK space command preparing to shoot down ‘hostile Chinese & Russian satellites’

