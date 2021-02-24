On February 23rd Varuzhan Nersesyan, Ambassador of the Republic of Armenia to the United States of America, held a virtual meeting with Congressman Bred Sherman (D – California), the Embassy of Armenia to the U.S. reported.

February 24, 2021, 11:39 Armenia’s ambassador to US holds virtual meeting with Congressman Bred Sherman

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 24, ARTSAKHPRESS: Ambassador Nersesyan briefed about the situation around Nagorno Karabakh after the 44-day war and emphasized the issue of prisoners of war, civilians and other detainees captured by Azerbaijan.

Interlocutors touched upon further development of economic and political cooperation between Armenia and USA.