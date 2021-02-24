On February 23rd Varuzhan Nersesyan, Ambassador of the Republic of Armenia to the United States of America, held a virtual meeting with Congressman Bred Sherman (D – California), the Embassy of Armenia to the U.S. reported.
Armenia’s ambassador to US holds virtual meeting with Congressman Bred Sherman
STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 24, ARTSAKHPRESS: Ambassador Nersesyan briefed about the situation around Nagorno Karabakh after the 44-day war and emphasized the issue of prisoners of war, civilians and other detainees captured by Azerbaijan.