US Congresswoman Jackie Speier discussed the importance of Biden Administration re-engagement in the OSCE Minsk Group to secure a "lasting settlement that supports the people of Artsakh as they rebuild their communities, protects their right to self-determination, and prevents future violence.”

February 24, 2021, 10:13 Congresswoman Jackie Speier urges Biden administration to re-engage in Minsk Group activities on Karabakh peace

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 24, ARTSAKHPRESS: Her full statement released by the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) is below.



“I am proud to join my Armenian Caucus Co-Chairs and over 100 colleagues in urging the Biden Administration to prioritize economic support for Armenia and the release of Armenian prisoners of war. I am encouraged by President Biden’s and Secretary Blinken’s past statements in support of a sustainable peace in Artsakh. The US must act quickly to re-engage diplomatically with our OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs to work towards a lasting settlement that supports the people of Artsakh as they rebuild their communities, protects their right to self-determination, and prevents future violence.”