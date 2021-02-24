Artsakhpress

International

First meeting: Biden and Trudeau pledge to fight China and climate changes

US President Joe Biden and Canadian PM Justin Trudeau on Tuesday tried to turn the page of the Trump era, highlighting the deep ties between countries and pledging to work together to counter Chinese influence and tackle climate change, Reuters reported.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 24, ARTSAKHPRESS: “The United States has no closer friend, no closer friend than Canada,” Biden told Trudeau via an electronic video link with the Canadian leader and top aides. “That’s why you were my first call as president (and) my first bilateral meeting,” he said.

After two-hour talks, the sides said they plan to work closely to defeat the COVID-19 pandemic and combat climate change, with the goal of achieving zero emissions by 2050.

Trudeau also thanked Biden for reaffirming US support for the release of two Canadians in China, Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig. “Human beings are not bartering chips,” Biden said. “We’re going to work together until we get their safe return.”

In turn, Trudeau welcomed the Biden administration, citing the fact that Washington has again turned its attention to climate change, unlike former US President Donald Trump.

“Thank you, again, for stepping up in such a big way on tackling climate change. U.S. leadership has been sorely missed over the past years,” the prime minister said.


     

Politics

Armenia’s ambassador to US holds virtual meeting with Congressman Bred Sherman

On February 23rd Varuzhan Nersesyan, Ambassador of the Republic of Armenia to the United States of America, held a virtual meeting with Congressman Bred Sherman (D – California), the Embassy of Armenia to the U.S. reported.

Congresswoman Jackie Speier urges Biden administration to re-engage in Minsk Group activities on Karabakh peace

US Congresswoman Jackie Speier discussed the importance of Biden Administration re-engagement in the...

Armenian MPs discuss POW issue with Swedish Ambassador

Members of Armenia’s parliamentary delegation to the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly met on February 23...

OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs may visit the region – Russian Ambassador to Armenia

The works of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs for the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict are in...

Armenian FM says Baku was not ready to resolve Karabakh issue peacefully

Armenian FM Ara Aivazian said Baku was not ready to resolve the Karabakh issue peacefully, news.am reports.

President Arayik Harutyunyan introduces new national security chief

On 23 February, President of the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) Republic Arayik Harutyunyan visited the National...

Occupation of some of territories of Artsakh cannot be considered settlement of conflict– Armenia FM

The consequences of Azerbaijan’s use of force against Artsakh and occupation of some of the territories...

Economy

Oil prices jump more than $1 on slow US output restart

Oil prices jumped by more than $1 on Tuesday, as US output was slow to return after a deep freeze in Texas shut in crude production last week, Reuters reports.

One dollar exceeds AMD 525 mark in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 525.10/$1 in...

Tax revenues and duties paid to Artsakh state budget decreased by more than 65%

According to preliminary data, in January 2021, the tax revenues and duties paid to the state budget...

Economy shows first signs of post-crisis recovery, Armenian PM says

Armenia’s economy is showing the first signs of the post-crisis recovery, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan...

Oil prices rising by 2%

World oil prices are rising on Monday, news.am reports.

Dollar still going up in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 523.13/$1 in...

Package of tax benefits as result of recent war being considered at Artsakh legislature

The Financial-Budgetary and Economic Management Committee of the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) National...

Society

1 new case of COVID-19 confirmed in Artsakh

1 new case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Artsakh over the past one day, the ministry of healthcare reported.

COVID-19 death toll worldwide decreases by 20% in one week – WHO

The number of coronavirus infections worldwide has decreased by 11% during the period of February 15-21,...

Some roads are closed in Armenia

The Armenian ministry of emergency situations reports that some roads are closed or difficult to pass...

A large-scale need assessment program to be carried out in Artsakh

On the initiative of the Ministry of Labor, Social Affairs and Migration of the Republic of Artsakh,...

Armenia Civil Aviation Committee responds to report on alleged hijacking of Boeing 737

The aviation authorities of Armenia have responded to reports purporting that a Boeing 737 registered...

Some roads are closed in Armenia

The Armenian ministry of emergency situations reports that some roads are closed or difficult to pass...

NASA warns of stadium-sized asteroid heading towards Earth

The US space agency is warning of a salvo of space rocks headed for Earth, ranging in size from a paltry...

Military

Armenian defense minister holds meeting with Iranian Ambassador

Defense Minister Vagharshak Harutyunya received today Ambassador of Iran to Armenia Abbas Zohouri, the defense ministry reports.

EU expresses support to OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs’ efforts on Nagorno Karabakh

Armenian Defense Minister Vagharshak Harutyunyan on Monday received a delegation led Toivo Klaar, the...

Azerbaijani authorities continue prohibiting search and rescue operations

The search operations have stopped indefinitely, the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) State Service of Emergency...

30 to 33 bodies of war victims identified every day, says healthcare minister

Every day 30-33 remains of Artsakh war victims are identified by medical specialists in Armenia, according...

Defense Ministry, General Staff, NSS are ensuring security environment in Syunik - government says

The third meeting of the Syunik Task Force dealing with the province’s issues will be held on February...

No search for bodies to be carried out at sites of military operations in Artsakh

The State Emergency Service of Artsakh Ministry of Internal Affairs informs that the rescue teams of...

About 400 explosive objects were defused by Russian sappers in the Martuni district of Nagorno-Karabakh

The personnel of the humanitarian demining company of the Russian peacekeeping contingent carried out...

Analytical

France24 publishes videos on presence of Syrian terrorist-militants fighting for Azeris in NK attack

France24 television network has published a series of videos once again confirming that Syrian mercenaries...

Turkey’s leaders furious at Biden for his attack on Pres. Erdogan - Harut Sassounian

Azerbaijan. Regional Developments

Interview

Azerbaijan doesn’t fulfill international obligations: MEP concerned over issue of Armenian POWs

Member of the European Parliament Lars Patrick Berg is concerned over the fact that Azerbaijan is not...

More than 70,000 people currently live in Artsakh. Zhirayr Mirzoyan

The political future of Nagorno-Karabakh must be decided by its population. Catalan Member of the Spanish Congress

Culture

Exhibition featuring Shushi carpets to open in Yerevan

Russia expects UNESCO mission to visit Artsakh soon

Russian MFA spokesperson: Negotiations underway to organize UNESCO preliminary mission to Nagorno-Karabakh

Armenian director’s film included in competition program of prestigious French film festival

Sport

Yura Movsisyan appointed FFA ambassador in North America

Tokyo 2020: Organizers hopeful vaccine rollout will allow Games to go ahead

Japan 'committed' to hold rescheduled Tokyo Olympics

Vast majority of Japanese want Tokyo Olympics cancelled or delayed amid COVID-19 surge

Diaspora

Western-Armenian language “on verge of destruction” in Turkey – warns Garo Paylan

Anti-Armenian billboard in Philadelphia, USA removed

Turkey and Azerbaijan continue shameful whitewashing campaign - Armenian Assembly of America

No damages reported in Armenian community due to protests in Tripoli, Lebanon

International

Russia reports over 11,700 COVID-19 cases in past day

First meeting: Biden and Trudeau pledge to fight China and climate changes

Biden 'to call Saudi king' before release of Khashoggi intelligence report

Israel hopes to prevent personal tension between Netanyahu, Biden

