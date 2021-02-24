First meeting: Biden and Trudeau pledge to fight China and climate changes

US President Joe Biden and Canadian PM Justin Trudeau on Tuesday tried to turn the page of the Trump era, highlighting the deep ties between countries and pledging to work together to counter Chinese influence and tackle climate change, Reuters reported.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 24, ARTSAKHPRESS: “The United States has no closer friend, no closer friend than Canada,” Biden told Trudeau via an electronic video link with the Canadian leader and top aides. “That’s why you were my first call as president (and) my first bilateral meeting,” he said.

After two-hour talks, the sides said they plan to work closely to defeat the COVID-19 pandemic and combat climate change, with the goal of achieving zero emissions by 2050.

Trudeau also thanked Biden for reaffirming US support for the release of two Canadians in China, Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig. “Human beings are not bartering chips,” Biden said. “We’re going to work together until we get their safe return.”

In turn, Trudeau welcomed the Biden administration, citing the fact that Washington has again turned its attention to climate change, unlike former US President Donald Trump.

“Thank you, again, for stepping up in such a big way on tackling climate change. U.S. leadership has been sorely missed over the past years,” the prime minister said.