Israel hopes to prevent personal tension between Netanyahu, Biden

Israel hopes to prevent personal tension between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Joe Biden over their differences on the Iranian nuclear question by delegating talks on the topic to their senior staff, an Israeli official said, Reuters reported.
STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 24, ARTSAKHPRESS: Netanyahu’s foreign-policy fortunes have waned since Biden succeeded Republican president Donald Trump, who withdrew the United States from world powers’ 2015 Iranian nuclear deal, deeming it too advantageous for Tehran—a view Israel shared.
Biden, a Democrat, wants to rejoin the deal. That has set the stage for possible new strains in the US-Israel alliance.
On Monday, Netanyahu conferred with Defense Minister Benny Gantz and Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi to present a united Israeli front on Iran.