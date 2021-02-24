Some roads are closed in Armenia

The Armenian ministry of emergency situations reports that some roads are closed or difficult to pass across the Republic due to weather conditions.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 24, ARTSAKHPRESS: The ministry told Armenpress that the Berd-Chambarak highway, the roads leading to the Amberd Fortress and Lake Kari in Aragatsotn province are closed.

All roads in Syunik province are partly covered with clear ice.

According to the Department of Emergency Situations of Georgia's Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Crisis Management Center (CMC) of the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations in North Ossetia, Stepantsminda-Larsi highway is closed to all vehicles due to snowstorm. Nearly 600 trucks have been accumulated on the Russian side of the Larsi checkpoint

Drivers are strongly urged to use snow tires.