The presidents of Belarus and Russia, Alexander Lukashenko and Vladimir Putin, held phone talks.

February 23, 2021, 18:22 Russian and Belarus leaders discuss strengthening joint defense systems

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 23, ARTSAKHPRESS: According to the Belarusian leader's office, they have discussed the strengthening of joint defense systems, news.am reports.

The two also touched upon the functioning of the tax system, cooperation in the military-industrial complex, strengthening joint defense systems, and the work of the media in modern conditions.

Talks between Putin and Lukashenko took place in Sochi on Monday.