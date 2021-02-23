Members of Armenia’s parliamentary delegation to the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly met on February 23 with the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kingdom of Sweden to the Republic of Armenia Patrik Svensson, the Armenian Parliament said.

February 23, 2021, 17:41 Armenian MPs discuss POW issue with Swedish Ambassador

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 23, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Head of the Armenian delegation to the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly Hayk Konjoryan presented the situation created as a consequence of war unleashed by Azerbaijan against Artsakh. He particularly voiced the issue of the Armenian prisoners of war being in Azerbaijan, noting that Azerbaijan, refusing to return the Armenian prisoners of war, violated the tripartite statement signed on November 9, as well as the rules of the international humanitarian law.

The members of the Armenian Delegation highlighted that the international community would make targeted and addressed pressures against Azerbaijan, so they would fulfil the obligations assumed by the tripartite statement.

It was noted that the right to free self-determination of Artsakh people should be laid down on the basis of the final settlement of the Artsakh issue, and it should be in the format of the OSCE Minsk Group three Co-Chairs.

“The humanitarian problems should be settled on the basis of the international humanitarian law, as well as on the tripartite statement. The peace has no alternative, and we should make all efforts to have it stable,” the Ambassador said.