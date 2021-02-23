A large-scale need assessment program to be carried out in Artsakh

On the initiative of the Ministry of Labor, Social Affairs and Migration of the Republic of Artsakh, a large-scale need assessment program will be implemented in Artsakh in order to assess the social, medical and educational needs after the war.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 23, ARTSAKHPRESS: As a part of the program, the ministry will identify theproblems and take steps to resolve them.

The representatives of the ministry will visit the apartments and conduct relevant inquiries.

According to the source, all personal data will remain confidential, and the problems that will be revealed as a result of the survey will help to develop specific programs aimed at solving the social problems of the people of Artsakh in the near future.