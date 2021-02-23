The works of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs for the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict are in process, visits to the region are possible, Russian Ambassador to Armenia Sergei Kopyrkin said in response to the question of Armenpress.

February 23, 2021, 16:21 OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs may visit the region – Russian Ambassador to Armenia

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 23, ARTSAKHPRESS: “The works of the Co-Chairs within the OSCE Minsk Group are in process, they are in touch with each other. They may visit the region, so the process has not stopped”, the Ambassador said.

Asked whether high-level meetings are possible, the Ambassador said he has no information about that.