Russia reports 11,823 new cases of COVID-19 infections in past day

The number of people infected with coronavirus in Russia per day increased by 11,823, this is at least number of new cases since October 8, reports TASS.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 23, ARTSAKHPRESS: The total number of infected has reached 4.1 mln, the federal operational headquarters for the fight against the new disease told reporters on Tuesday. In relative terms, the increase in new cases, according to the headquarters, was 0.3%.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Moscow increased by 1,198 in the past 24 hours.

Russia has documented 12,956 recoveries from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, with the overall number of recoveries reaching 3,739,344.

The coronavirus deaths rose by 417 in the past day versus 337 a day earlier, and the total death toll reached 84,047 patients.