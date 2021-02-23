Artsakhpress

International

Russia reports 11,823 new cases of COVID-19 infections in past day

The number of people infected with coronavirus in Russia per day increased by 11,823, this is at least number of new cases since October 8, reports TASS.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 23, ARTSAKHPRESS:  The total number of infected has reached 4.1 mln, the federal operational headquarters for the fight against the new disease told reporters on Tuesday. In relative terms, the increase in new cases, according to the headquarters, was 0.3%.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Moscow increased by 1,198 in the past 24 hours.

Russia has documented 12,956 recoveries from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, with the overall number of recoveries reaching 3,739,344.

The coronavirus deaths rose by 417 in the past day versus 337 a day earlier, and the total death toll reached 84,047 patients.


     

Politics

OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs may visit the region – Russian Ambassador to Armenia

The works of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs for the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict are in process, visits to the region are possible, Russian Ambassador to Armenia Sergei Kopyrkin said in response to the question of Armenpress.

Armenian FM says Baku was not ready to resolve Karabakh issue peacefully

Armenian FM Ara Aivazian said Baku was not ready to resolve the Karabakh issue peacefully, news.am reports.

President Arayik Harutyunyan introduces new national security chief

On 23 February, President of the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) Republic Arayik Harutyunyan visited the National...

Occupation of some of territories of Artsakh cannot be considered settlement of conflict– Armenia FM

The consequences of Azerbaijan’s use of force against Artsakh and occupation of some of the territories...

Azerbaijan failed to fulfill the commitment to return all PoWs and civilian detainees – Armenian FM

Foreign Minister of Armenia Ara Aivazian delivered remarks at the High Level Segment of the 46th Session...

Artsakh President received Minister of Emergency Situations of Armenia

President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan received Minister of Emergency Situations of Armenia Andranik...

OAS Secretary General urges immediate release of POWs captured during recent Artsakh war

Secretary General of the Organization of American States Luis Almagro urges to immediately release prisoners...

Economy

One dollar exceeds AMD 525 mark in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 525.10/$1 in Armeni, news.am reports, citing the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia.

Tax revenues and duties paid to Artsakh state budget decreased by more than 65%

According to preliminary data, in January 2021, the tax revenues and duties paid to the state budget...

Economy shows first signs of post-crisis recovery, Armenian PM says

Armenia’s economy is showing the first signs of the post-crisis recovery, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan...

Oil prices rising by 2%

World oil prices are rising on Monday, news.am reports.

Dollar still going up in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 523.13/$1 in...

Package of tax benefits as result of recent war being considered at Artsakh legislature

The Financial-Budgetary and Economic Management Committee of the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) National...

Dollar gains value in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 521.13/$1 in...

Society

Armenia Civil Aviation Committee responds to report on alleged hijacking of Boeing 737

The aviation authorities of Armenia have responded to reports purporting that a Boeing 737 registered in Armenia has been hijacked.

Some roads are closed in Armenia

The Armenian ministry of emergency situations reports that some roads are closed or difficult to pass...

NASA warns of stadium-sized asteroid heading towards Earth

The US space agency is warning of a salvo of space rocks headed for Earth, ranging in size from a paltry...

Jerusalem Joint Commission to help renovate school in Artsakh

The Jerusalem Joint Commission ill finance the renovation of the preschool section of basic school #10...

Aurora initiates strategic shift in Artsakh Aid Program

The Aurora Humanitarian Initiative has announced a fundamental upgrade of its Artsakh Aid program, which...

Some roads are closed and difficult to pass in Armenia

The Armenian ministry of emergency situations reports that some roads are closed or difficult to pass...

Facebook, Google, Twitter CEOs to Testify at House Hearing on Misinformation

The top executives of Facebook, Google and Twitter will testify next month at a House Energy and Commerce...

Military

Armenian defense minister holds meeting with Iranian Ambassador

Defense Minister Vagharshak Harutyunya received today Ambassador of Iran to Armenia Abbas Zohouri, the defense ministry reports.

EU expresses support to OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs’ efforts on Nagorno Karabakh

Armenian Defense Minister Vagharshak Harutyunyan on Monday received a delegation led Toivo Klaar, the...

Azerbaijani authorities continue prohibiting search and rescue operations

The search operations have stopped indefinitely, the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) State Service of Emergency...

30 to 33 bodies of war victims identified every day, says healthcare minister

Every day 30-33 remains of Artsakh war victims are identified by medical specialists in Armenia, according...

Defense Ministry, General Staff, NSS are ensuring security environment in Syunik - government says

The third meeting of the Syunik Task Force dealing with the province’s issues will be held on February...

No search for bodies to be carried out at sites of military operations in Artsakh

The State Emergency Service of Artsakh Ministry of Internal Affairs informs that the rescue teams of...

About 400 explosive objects were defused by Russian sappers in the Martuni district of Nagorno-Karabakh

The personnel of the humanitarian demining company of the Russian peacekeeping contingent carried out...

UK space command preparing to shoot down ‘hostile Chinese & Russian satellites’
Armenian FM says Baku was not ready to resolve Karabakh issue peacefully
Analytical

France24 publishes videos on presence of Syrian terrorist-militants fighting for Azeris in NK attack

France24 television network has published a series of videos once again confirming that Syrian mercenaries...

Turkey’s leaders furious at Biden for his attack on Pres. Erdogan - Harut Sassounian

Azerbaijan. Regional Developments

Interview

Azerbaijan doesn’t fulfill international obligations: MEP concerned over issue of Armenian POWs

Member of the European Parliament Lars Patrick Berg is concerned over the fact that Azerbaijan is not...

More than 70,000 people currently live in Artsakh. Zhirayr Mirzoyan

The political future of Nagorno-Karabakh must be decided by its population. Catalan Member of the Spanish Congress

Photos

Portrait. We
Portrait. We
The 33rd anniversary of Artsakh movement
The 33rd anniversary of Artsakh movement
Construction works in the garden named in honor of Artsakh war hero Ashot Ghulyan resumed
Construction works in the garden named in honor of Artsakh war hero Ashot Ghulyan resumed
Amaras Monastery
Amaras Monastery
Videos

Culture

Exhibition featuring Shushi carpets to open in Yerevan

Russia expects UNESCO mission to visit Artsakh soon

Russian MFA spokesperson: Negotiations underway to organize UNESCO preliminary mission to Nagorno-Karabakh

Armenian director’s film included in competition program of prestigious French film festival

Sport

Yura Movsisyan appointed FFA ambassador in North America

Tokyo 2020: Organizers hopeful vaccine rollout will allow Games to go ahead

Japan 'committed' to hold rescheduled Tokyo Olympics

Vast majority of Japanese want Tokyo Olympics cancelled or delayed amid COVID-19 surge

Diaspora

Western-Armenian language “on verge of destruction” in Turkey – warns Garo Paylan

Anti-Armenian billboard in Philadelphia, USA removed

Turkey and Azerbaijan continue shameful whitewashing campaign - Armenian Assembly of America

No damages reported in Armenian community due to protests in Tripoli, Lebanon

International

Russia reports 11,823 new cases of COVID-19 infections in past day

UK space command preparing to shoot down ‘hostile Chinese & Russian satellites’

Police Arrested Nika Melia, Leader of Georgia's Saakashvili's Party

More than 500,000 died from COVID-19 in US

