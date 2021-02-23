UK space command preparing to shoot down ‘hostile Chinese & Russian satellites’

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson had last November announced the creation of the UK’s Space Command, making it the Commonwealth’s biggest defense expansion since the Cold War.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 23, ARTSAKHPRESS: This month the Space Command announced its first joint chief, Air Commodore Paul Godfrey. The command is currently stationed at RAF High Wycombe and the Air Commodore would be promoted to Air Vice Marshal rank.

Eurasiantimes.com reports that the UK Space Command would soon be sending Royal Air Force’s Typhoon fighter jets to the edge of the atmosphere to conduct an anti-satellite mission drill, involving the simulated destruction of hostile satellites.

The training missions are likely to involve “Top Gun” pilots, who would take part in the simulated attacks against ‘hostile Russian and Chinese satellites’.

The training flights would be conducted at an altitude of 40,000 feet (12 kilometers) above sea level, while the real-life attacks could see Typhoons release their payloads (ASAT missiles) against satellites even at 60,000 feet.

The UK’s Air Chief Marshal had already expressed his contentions over the militarization of space but pointed out that the Armed Forces needed to be prepared and not be caught off guard if such a situation arises.