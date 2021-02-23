Armenian FM says Baku was not ready to resolve Karabakh issue peacefully

Armenian FM Ara Aivazian said Baku was not ready to resolve the Karabakh issue peacefully, news.am reports.
The works of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs for the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict are in process, visits to the region are possible, Russian Ambassador to Armenia Sergei Kopyrkin said in response to the question of Armenpress.
On 23 February, President of the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) Republic Arayik Harutyunyan visited the National...
The consequences of Azerbaijan’s use of force against Artsakh and occupation of some of the territories...
Foreign Minister of Armenia Ara Aivazian delivered remarks at the High Level Segment of the 46th Session...
President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan received Minister of Emergency Situations of Armenia Andranik...
Secretary General of the Organization of American States Luis Almagro urges to immediately release prisoners...
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 525.10/$1 in Armeni, news.am reports, citing the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia.
According to preliminary data, in January 2021, the tax revenues and duties paid to the state budget...
Armenia’s economy is showing the first signs of the post-crisis recovery, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan...
World oil prices are rising on Monday, news.am reports.
The Financial-Budgetary and Economic Management Committee of the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) National...
The aviation authorities of Armenia have responded to reports purporting that a Boeing 737 registered in Armenia has been hijacked.
The Armenian ministry of emergency situations reports that some roads are closed or difficult to pass...
The US space agency is warning of a salvo of space rocks headed for Earth, ranging in size from a paltry...
The Jerusalem Joint Commission ill finance the renovation of the preschool section of basic school #10...
The Aurora Humanitarian Initiative has announced a fundamental upgrade of its Artsakh Aid program, which...
The top executives of Facebook, Google and Twitter will testify next month at a House Energy and Commerce...
Defense Minister Vagharshak Harutyunya received today Ambassador of Iran to Armenia Abbas Zohouri, the defense ministry reports.
Armenian Defense Minister Vagharshak Harutyunyan on Monday received a delegation led Toivo Klaar, the...
The search operations have stopped indefinitely, the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) State Service of Emergency...
Every day 30-33 remains of Artsakh war victims are identified by medical specialists in Armenia, according...
The third meeting of the Syunik Task Force dealing with the province’s issues will be held on February...
The State Emergency Service of Artsakh Ministry of Internal Affairs informs that the rescue teams of...
The personnel of the humanitarian demining company of the Russian peacekeeping contingent carried out...
France24 television network has published a series of videos once again confirming that Syrian mercenaries...
Member of the European Parliament Lars Patrick Berg is concerned over the fact that Azerbaijan is not...
