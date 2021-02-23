Police Arrested Nika Melia, Leader of Georgia's Saakashvili's Party

Georgian police stormed the party offices of opposition leader Nika Melia and detained him early on Tuesday, days after the prime minister resigned after a disagreement over whether to take the prominent politician into custody, Reuters reports.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 23, ARTSAKHPRESS: Melia, chairman of the United National Movement (UNM) opposition party, had been accused of inciting violence at street protests in June 2019, a charge he has dismissed as politically motivated.